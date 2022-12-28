It’s been a minute since the name Andrew Tate has been spoken aloud and sent chills down my spine, but his resurgence on my feed Wednesday morning, for once, did not have me spiraling into existential dread. The self-identified misogynist, 36, tweeted at 19-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg for some reason about the 33 cars he owns . “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions, ” he wrote, attaching a photo of himself filling up one of his aforementioned many cars presumably to prove his immense wealth and unmatched masculinity.

Tate seemed to think this would enrage Thunberg, but she didn’t give much of a shit and simply replied: “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”



A badly burned Tate responded to Thunberg’s tweet with only , “How dare you!?, ” and then started furiously retweeting the few fans of his insisting he won the battle he started for no reason . Call the police, I’d like to report a murder.

The former professional kickboxer and 2016 Big Brother contestant has been raising eyebrows for some time for spewing a seemingly endless stream of sexist hatred, but things reached a head earlier this year when his online misogyny was seeping into classrooms and affecting young boys’ behavior all over the world. Since then, Tate has been banned from most social media platforms, including Twitter. In late November, Elon “Free Speech Absolutist” Musk reinstated Tate’s Twitter account shortly after taking over the company , which seemed at the time to be a horrific move . But it turns out Musk did the internet a favor , because we all got to witness this sad excuse of a man get the dragging he deserves in real time before the year’s end.