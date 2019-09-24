Image: Getty

Some advice: If you are in a relationship where you feel you must change yourself to “be” the kind of person your partner would love, or that you are repeatedly put in situations you are not comfortable in by your partner—that is a bad relationship. You deserve better! Especially if your partner, for instance, is Ashton Kutcher, and he tells you that the threesomes he pushed on you were the reason he cheated! In her new memoir Inside Out, Demi Moore opens up about the “contortions” she put herself through to “fit the mold of a woman he wanted his wife to be.” Per People:



“I put him first. So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be. [...] They were good people, but it was still a mistake. I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn’t shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault.

His justification reminds me of Thomas Middleditch, who recently outed himself as someone who coerced his wife into an open marriage. Anyway, Moore later explains that Kutcher used those threesomes—which were not her idea—to “justify” that he was cheating on her with 20-somethings. In reflecting on this cycle of unwanted threesomes and cheating, Moore writes that she “blinded myself and I lost myself.” She later relapsed, and spiraled into an addiction to Vicodin and alcohol. As people reports:

Her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25 — stopped speaking to her. And her former husband and friend, Bruce Willis, pulled away as well. Isolated and in anguish, she weighed just 102 lbs. Then in 2012, the star was rushed to the hospital after smoking synthetic marijuana and inhaling nitrous oxide at a party.

Ashton Kutcher, meanwhile, has yet to respond to Moore’s allegations. [People]

Jordyn Woods is fine. She’s fine! The Instagram model and reality television personality is absolutely, 100 percent fine. There isn’t a world where she is doing even more fine than she is right now. Just look at her Instagram!

I’ve never seen someone who is more fine in my life. She’s 22, she’s “feeling blessed,” she was likely sponsored to wear everything in this photo by an Instagram “boutique.” Life must be pretty great! Never mind that her former best friend continues to use her as a plot line on a reality television show that nobody is watching. On Sunday night’s episode, Kylie Jenner claimed:

“She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together and I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then they’re not there for others. Obviously I love her. Right now, she’s kind of doing her thing. I’m doing my thing.”

I’d say she’s absolutely doing her thing, Kylie. Look at that infinity pool, look at that view, look at the Louboutins and leather pants she wore to her birthday dinner the night before. Jordyn Woods, unequivocally, is doing fine. She’s fine! [ET]