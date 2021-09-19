I’m not sure if anyone was wondering why Amy Schumer wasn’t at the Met Gala on Monday, but in case you were and are reading this blog post right now, it was probably because she was days away from having major surgery. Or possibly because, as she told Howard Stern in 2016, going to the Met Gala feels “like a punishment.” Or neither ! I’m not her friend, how the fuck would I know.



Anyway, the comedian—whose latest film, The Humans, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last weekend and is scheduled for a wider release in November—underwent a procedure to remove her uterus and appendix due to endometriosis on Friday, as she revealed in a video posted to Instagram the following day.

“ So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis, and my uterus is out,” Schumer begins the clip . “ The doctor found—”

Her husband, Chris Fischer, whom People says is filming the video, interrupts Schumer with a loud burp.

“Babe!” Schumer exclaims , annoyed. She resumes:

The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus, and I’m, you know, sore and I have gas pains but other than that I already feel that my energy—

The video cuts off mid-sentence, but context clues tell me she was probably going to say something like “better”?

As the Mayo Clinic explains, endometriosis is “an often painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus... g rows outside your uterus.” Endometriosis usually affects your ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissues lining your pelvis—t hough in rare cases like Schumer’s it can be found elsewhere in the body—which can cause severe pain during your period as well as when you’re having sex and/or using the bathroom.

“ If you have really painful periods you may have endometriosis,” Schumer adds in the video’s caption.