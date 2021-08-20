A number of public health experts from around the world have condemned the United States’ recently announced plan to get fully vaccinated Americans an additional booster shot to further safeguard against covid-19.



While just over half of all Americans are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, only about 24 percent of people worldwide can say the same, NBC News reports, and only 1.3 percent of people who live in low-income countries have even gotten one dose.

“It’s unconscionable that some [covid-19] vaccine-producing companies are reporting record profits, and some countries are offering boosters, while so many people remain unprotected,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, per NBC News. “No one is safe until everyone is safe.”

“We’re planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket,” WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan is reported to have said.



