Great news for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and for all who enjoy the revisionist history of Wicked, the musical featuring the green gal getting hers, too: both of these lovely women have been cast in the forthcoming movie adaptation, as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.



This adap tation has been in the works for a while now and will be directed by Jon M. Chu, the same man who brought you Crazy Rich Asians and

In the Heights. Both gals revealed this news on Instagram, and both seem very happy! More pressingly, though, is what this means for Erivo, a wildly talented actor and singer: she is in EGOT territory already, as she already has a Grammy, a Tony, and an Emmy. Though I cannot imagine a splashy adaptation of this musical will be nominated for an Oscar, maybe Chu and pals will make this show darker and grittier then it already is.

However, the Les Misérables movie from 2012 made it to the Oscars. Anne Hathaway won an Oscar for her performance in that movie. By this math, Cynthia Erivo will probably get her EGOT, and that will be great for her. Truly! Some other notes for this production, should Jon M. Chu be paying attention: I understand the importance of the role of Dr. Dillamond as a whistleblower for the Animal community in Oz, most of whom lose their capability for speech as a result of the Wizard’s tyranny. I simply think that his warning song, “Something Bad,” is kind of like having a meeting when you could’ve just sent an email. Otherwise, tally-ho! [Variety]

Time for a math lesson.

