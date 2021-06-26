Amber Tamblyn Wants Us to Listen to Britney Spears

Photo : Craig Barritt ( Getty Images )

In a new op-ed published by The New York Times on Saturday, actress Amber Tamblyn calls on readers to listen to Britney Spears, who has recently taken legal action in an attempt to dissolve the conservatorship that has inhibited her physical, economic, and maternal autonomy for over a decade.



Advertisement

“Britney Spears is not the only woman in the public eye who has long been privately controlled, but she may be one of the first women in a very long time to give such a damning public record of it,” Tamblyn writes. “As someone who has experienced a small taste of what Britney has gone through, I know that what she has done is a profoundly radical act—one that I hope will ripple through the bodies and bank accounts of women across industries for generations to come.”

Thirty-eight-year-old Tamblyn began acting at age 10, becoming her family’s primary earner after starring in hit TV show Joan of Arcadia at 21.

“By speaking up, she has reminded us that our autonomy, both bodily and fiscal, is worth fighting for,” she continued. “We can’t unknow her truth now—as told in her own voice, not a voice that’s been written for her, curated for her, or projected onto her. Now, it’s really up to us to listen.”