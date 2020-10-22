Amber Rose Says Kanye West Has Bullied Her "For 10 Years"

Photo : Phillip Faraone / Stringer ( Getty Images )

On a podcast released Wednesday, model and television personality Amber Rose opened up about her past relationship with rapper Kanye West. The two only dated from 2008 to 2010, but as Rose pointed out in the recent interview, West has not stopped seeking out opportunities to slut-shame her over the past decade, often by referencing her past as a stripper. The numerous examples speak for themselves. West has also repeatedly has gone so far as to insult Rose’s son, who she had with her now ex-husband rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2013.

On the podcast, Rose addressed some of West’s comments about her over the years.

“You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person, and then the person decides that this isn’t what they want their life to be,” Rose recalled of her decision to part ways with West. “I opted out. I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person. And I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”

The “30 showers” comment was referencing a 2015 interview on The Breakfast Club after their breakup where West implied that Rose was “dirty” for being a stripper and said he “had to take 30 showers” after their breakup in 2010. In that same radio segment West found another way to slut-shame Rose, saying:

“If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there would be no Amber Rose...By the way, it’s very hard for a woman to want to be [with a man] who’s been with Amber Rose. You know what I’m saying?”

How despicable.

If five years after their relationship ended West was clearly still trying to find ways to be unnecessarily and viciously misogynistic to Rose, it’s no surprise that the shaming has continued in the years since then.

While it’s great that Amber Rose had a platform to openly share about the harassment she still faces from Kanye West, at the same time it’s odd and a bit uncomfortable to hear her talking about the misogyny she has faced at West’s hands with Adam22, a hip hop podcaster who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

But that doesn’t negate any of what Amber Rose said about Kanye’s treatment of her for the past decade. As she put it, “He has picked on me for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years.”