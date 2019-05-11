Image: Getty

In response to Georgia’s “heartbeat bill,” which bans abortion at the five or six-week mark, well before many know they’re pregnant, Alyssa Milano is calling for a Lysistrata-style solution.



On Friday, Milano tweeted “Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a # SexStrike. Pass it on.”

As someone who spent my formative years trapped most Sundays in an evangelical Southern Baptist church stifling with “just close your legs” rhetoric, let me definitively state that this ain’t the way.



Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, is back in her life after a 15-year estrangement, asking a judge for access to her medical records. Jamie Spears, who has long been his daughter’s court-appointed conservator, also made an appearance though months ago he was reportedly in such ill health that Britney canceled her second Las Vegas residency. This all seems very sad and scary, and those weirdos with signs outside the courthouse need to go the fuck home.

