Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa is reportedly very upset that people found out about him aLlEgEdLy yelling at ex-wife Christina Haack on the set of their HGTV show in July. He’s so mad, TMZ reports, that he has requested that every Flip or Flop crew member working that day be removed from his upcoming spinoff, Flipping 101. I guess it’s because he assumes that it was one of those crew members who leaked the aLlEgEd incident to the press? I mean, I’d be mad too if I were a sEeMiNgLy horrible man who thought I’d gotten away with pUrPoRtEdLy verbally attacking my ex-wife, calling her a “washed-up loser” in front of dozens of people all because I didn’t like how she told me to get back to work, per Page Six, only to find out that I didn’t. I’d probably be even more upset if people kept talking about my awful behavior! Or even, like, wrote blog posts about it thereby further disseminating that news!
- Don Everly, the elder of the two Everly Brothers, died on Saturday. He was 84. [Los Angeles Times]
- Can’t talk, busy trying to figure out how to inject this article about how Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were laughing together while out on a purported coffee date directly into my frontal lobe... [People]
- Perrie Edwards of Little Mix had a baby! [Hollywood Life]
- While Jesy Nelson, formerly of Edwards’ girl group, came out as a straight woman who tells lesbians that she wishes she were gay but then when said lesbians are like “OK go for it” she’s like “Actually, I’m good!! Love that for you though.” [Pink News]
- Taylor Simone Ledward, the musician and widow of Chadwick Boseman, paid tribute to the late Oscar-nominated actor during Saturday night’s televised Stand Up to Cancer special by singing a live rendition of “I’ll Be Seeing You.” [Us Weekly]
- OK, so Trippie Redd released a new song called “Betrayal” yesterday, which features Drake. During his verse, Drake takes a dig at Kanye West: “Ye ain’t changing shit for me, it’s set in stone.” Why? Just to feel something, I guess! Or possibly because Drake, who’s been planning to release an album in the coming weeks, thinks West is trying to steal his thunder by endlessly delaying Donda. [Pitchfork]
- In retaliation, Kanye posted a since-deleted screenshot of a group text to “D” and seven others, including longtime Drake rival Pusha T. “I live for this,” wrote West in the group text after sending a still of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker. “You will never recover. I promise you.” [Bossip]
DISCUSSION
So, that was a real flipping.