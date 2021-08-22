Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa is reportedly very upset that people found out about him aLlEgEdLy yelling at ex-wife Christina Haack on the set of their HGTV show in July. He’s so mad, TMZ reports , that he has requested that every Flip or Flop crew member working that day be removed from his upcoming spinoff, Flipping 101. I guess it’s because he assumes that it was one of those crew members who leaked the aLlEgEd incident to the press? I mean, I’d be mad too if I were a sEeMiNgLy horrible man who thought I’d gotten away with pUrPoRtEdLy verbally attack ing my ex-wife, calling her a “washed-up loser” in front of dozens of people all because I didn’t like how she told me to get back to work, per Page Six, only to find out that I didn’t. I’d probably be even more upset if people kept talking about my awful behavior! Or even, like, wrote blog posts about it thereby further disseminating that news !



Advertisement