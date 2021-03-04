All the Single (Rich) Ladies Are Buying Houses, So Yay Feminism, I Guess

Image : FREDERIC J. BROWN ( Getty Images )

Since the beginning of feminism, one of the movement’s main goals has obviously been to normalize wealthy women living in giant mansions with no husbands. And rich women who want to live like erstwhile pioneer of affluent spinster homeownership Lizzy Borden with none of the societal shame are at long last making some headway during this deadly pandemic, according to a recent report.



As the Guardian notes, covid-19 closures and stay-at-home orders have been particularly difficult for women, especially women of color, resulting in mass loss of income and a tidal wave of evictions. But real estate company Redfin says rich single women are positively thriving, buying 8.7 percent more homes in the fourth quarter of 2020 than they did the previous year, compared to a scant. 4.6 percent of single men. Take that, status quo.

And though it’s likely no one can afford more modest housing, with sales of homes priced below $100,000 dipping 15 percent during the pandemic, “homes that cost between $500,000 and $750,000 saw an increase in sales of 65% and homes that cost more than a million an increase of 94%.” And some of those out-of-reach-for-the-majority-of-Americans homes are being sold to ladies! Why? Because they were always able to afford them in the first place!

“‘While millions of women have lost their jobs during the recession, the impact has largely been on lower-income women. Meanwhile, most women who were able to afford homes before the pandemic are likely still able to afford homes, and low mortgage rates – especially at the end of 2020 – have been incentivizing them to buy,’ said Redfin’s chief economist Daryl Fairweather in a statement.”

Truly, there’s never been a better time to be a rich lady except for pretty much every other time, save the French Revolution.