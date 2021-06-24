All the Major Players in the Britney Spears Story That Led Up to Her Emotional Testimony

All the Major Players in the Britney Spears Story That Led Up to Her Emotional Testimony

Many people have said things about Britney Spears in the past

Image: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

In a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, Britney Spears was given a chance to speak for the first time on her conservatorship. In a harrowing testimony, Spears detailed the constraints of conservatorship saying that her psychiatrist forced her to go on lithium and that she is not allowed to remove her IUD. As the details of her conservatorship, which is managed by her father, Jamie, came to light, many celebrities who have run their mouths about Spears’s behavior in the past have chosen to speak once more, tweeting in support of the star as she tries to extricate herself from the legal arrangement that has effectively trapped her for over a decade.

The transcript of her testimony, which was delivered via a video chat, is a brutal story of a woman who, despite the insistence of those around her who are ostensibly her protectors, sounds cognizant of her plight and would very much like out. Over the course of 24 minutes, Spears said that her family was making money off of the conservatorship and that part of the reason she didn’t say anything in the first place is that she wasn’t sure anyone would believe her.

From Variety:

I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three year break and just, you know, do what I want to do. But I do feel like there is a crutch here. And I feel open and I’m okay to talk to you today about it. But I wish I could stay with you on the phone forever, because when I get off the phone with you, all of a sudden all I hear all these no’s — no, no, no. And then all of a sudden I get I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so.

Many people, including Justin Timberlake, who made headlines or a career on trashing Britney’s behavior in the past have come to a sudden about-face. Interesting! Hindsight, as they say, is 20/20.

Here’s Justin Timberlake, the former Mr. Britney Spears.

Here’s Justin Timberlake, the former Mr. Britney Spears.

Image: Brenda Chase (Getty Images)
Here is Justin Timberlake on using his song “Cry Me a River” as “revenge” against Britney Spears after their breakup.

Here is Justin Timberlake on using his song “Cry Me a River” as “revenge” against Britney Spears after their breakup.

In 2002, after being asked by a radio DJ “Did you fuck Britney Spears?” Timberlake laughed and said, “OK, I did.” The New York Times’s documentary, Framing Britney, argues that Timberlake publicly slut-shamed Spears to launch his solo career.
In 2002, after being asked by a radio DJ “Did you fuck Britney Spears?” Timberlake laughed and said, “OK, I did.” The New York Times’s documentary, Framing Britney, argues that Timberlake publicly slut-shamed Spears to launch his solo career.
Here is Justin Timberlake tweeting in support of Britney Spears as she spoke in her own defense at her conservatorship trial.

Here is Justin Timberlake tweeting in support of Britney Spears as she spoke in her own defense at her conservatorship trial.

Screenshot: Twitter
Here is prolific gossip blogger Perez Hilton

Here is prolific gossip blogger Perez Hilton

Image: Carlo Allegri (Getty Images)
Here is a blog on Perezhilton.com from 2007. “Emotionally stunted? That’s a nice way of saying retarded!” reads the kicker.

Here is a blog on Perezhilton.com from 2007. “Emotionally stunted? That’s a nice way of saying retarded!” reads the kicker.

Screenshot: PerezHilton.com
Here is some more of Perez Hilton’s coverage of Britney Spears.

Here is some more of Perez Hilton’s coverage of Britney Spears.

Screenshot: PerezHilton.com
Here’s what Perez Hilton published about Britney Spears as a mother.

Here’s what Perez Hilton published about Britney Spears as a mother.

Screenshot: PerezHilton.com
Here is Perez Hilton with a message to those critical of his past treatment of Britney Spears: “Fuck you!” Here is his statement on his coverage of Britney Spears: “Thankfully, I fully own how reprehensible I was back in the day. I see it, I acknowledge it, and I carry deep shame and regret. Especially knowing that I contributed to Britney’s pain.”

Here is Perez Hilton with a message to those critical of his past treatment of Britney Spears: “Fuck you!” Here is his statement on his coverage of Britney Spears: “Thankfully, I fully own how reprehensible I was back in the day. I see it, I acknowledge it, and I carry deep shame and regret. Especially knowing that I contributed to Britney’s pain.”

Screenshot: YouTube
Here is Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’s father, pictured in 2008.

Here is Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’s father, pictured in 2008.

Image: Valere Macon/AFP (Getty Images)
Here is Britney Spears speaking about the terms of her conservatorship, which is overseen by her father, Jamie.

Here is Britney Spears speaking about the terms of her conservatorship, which is overseen by her father, Jamie.

Screenshot: Twitter
Here is Jamie Spears apologizing for causing his daughter “so much pain.”

Here is Jamie Spears apologizing for causing his daughter “so much pain.”

Screenshot: UsWeekly
Here is Eminem.

Here is Eminem.

Image: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)
Here is Eminem on why he doesn’t want his daughter, Hailie, to listen to Britney Spears.

Here is Eminem on why he doesn’t want his daughter, Hailie, to listen to Britney Spears.

Screenshot: Cheatsheet.com
Here is Kanye West.

Here is Kanye West.

Image: Frank Micelotta (Getty Images)
Here is Kanye West from a deposition from 2014, commenting on Britney Spears.

Here is Kanye West from a deposition from 2014, commenting on Britney Spears.

Screenshot: Time.com
Here is Howard Stern.

Here is Howard Stern.

Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
Here are some things Howard Stern said about Britney Spears.

Here are some things Howard Stern said about Britney Spears.

Screenshot: LATimes.com
Here is Howard Stern in Variety in 2021, voicing his support for the #FreeBritney movement after watching Framing Britney Spears.

Here is Howard Stern in Variety in 2021, voicing his support for the #FreeBritney movement after watching Framing Britney Spears.

Screenshot: Variety
Here is Limp Bizkit man Fred Durst.

Here is Limp Bizkit man Fred Durst.

Image: David Klein (Getty Images)
Here is Fred Durst in 2003, explaining to Howard Stern that he “dated”, or at the very minimum, slept with Britney Spears.

Here is Fred Durst in 2003, explaining to Howard Stern that he “dated”, or at the very minimum, slept with Britney Spears.

Screenshot: Entertainment Weekly
