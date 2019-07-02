Image: Getty

Across the country, two reckless grocery store dessert thieves walk among us, unaware that the other is perhaps their soul mate.

In Texas, the AP reports that a woman was banned from Walmart after eating half a cake while walking around the store, then refusing to pay for it, saying she had found the cake that way. She was subsequently banned from the store. Then, WPIX 11 reports, Blue Bell ice cream issued a statement that they were working with law enforcement to find a woman who took a video of herself taking the lid off an ice cream container, licking the top, and putting it back on the shelf. “Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers,” the company wrote in a statement.

Now all these two women have to do is find each other and maybe call the woman found drinking wine in a Pringles can at a Walmart a few months ago for a girl’s night out stealing grocery store snacks.