Alice Cooper, a celebrity I mostly only know as teaching me Milwaukee facts in Wayne’s World, has a death pact with his wife, which is a totally okay thing to discuss in an interview.



Cooper recently told The Mirror that he and wife Sheryl Goddard are “going to go together:”

“We’ve made a pact – there is no way of surviving without each other...I couldn’t live without her. We always said there will never be a time when one of us will be mourning the other.”

Cooper just really, really likes his wife, okay: “He called Goddard, 61, “the greatest girl in the world,” and said, “‘You would think people would want to get away from the wives but she is my best friend. And there is no way of surviving without each other.’”



While some people may call a casually discussed death pact “unhealthy” or “inappropriate interview conversation,” I say everyone should get to wax romantic about their ideal goth death whenever they please. It’s not dead husband’s calcified heart in a purse-level romantic, but it’s fine as far as death aspirations go.