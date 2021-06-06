Alexandra Shipp Says That Coming Out 'Feels Incredible!!'

Photo : Bryan Bedder ( Getty Images )

We’re only six days into Pride month, and it fucking RULES already!!!! Fresh off the 17th anniversary of Hell-residing war criminal Ronald Reagan’s death , which was yesterday by the way for all who don’t observe, I have just learned that noted great actor Alexandra Shipp is apparently queer!!!!



The 29-year-old — who you probably recognize from having seen some combination of X-Men: Apocalypse; Straight Outta Compton; and Love, Simon—publicly confirmed that she’s some flavor of queer in an Instagram post published earlier this week, People reports. After revealing that she came out privately sometime in the last three years, Shipp writes a bout why it took her nearly three decades to feel confident and co mfortable enough to make that difficult decision:

Though I don’t believe in regrets, this would definitely be #1 for myself. I denied denied denied. I struggled with not only my sexuality, but my femininity. I was scared it was too late. I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to get work. I was scared no one would ever love me. Scared. Scared. Scared. It’s exhausting being scared all the time. It’s exhausting chasing other people’s ideas and opinions of who you should be. Today I’m happy in ways I don’t think my kid self could imagine. I get to be exactly who I want to be EVERY FUCKING DAY and it feels incredible!! It’s never too late to be you. If I don’t work because of a flawed, racist and homophobic system, then it was never the right thing for me. I KNOW multiple someone’s love me and I’m so fortunate and grateful for the love they show me on a daily basis. I’m not denying anything anymore. I’m not scared anymore. I have #pride in who I am and what I’m doing on this planet. I am myself and I love LOVE. Sure, we get a month. But for the past 3 years and for the rest of my life, I’ll be celebrating every day. Because I choose me.

Hell yeah. Love it. Don’t you love it? I do. I’d also love it if you, dear reader, come out as something, too. Doesn’t matter what! Just getting my weekly recruiting credits in . Thanks!