As a new trial begins this week to determine how much InfoWars founder Alex Jones owes Sandy Hook victims’ family members , we’re reminded that Jones was pretty awful and allegedly abusive to plenty of other people, too—namely his ex-wife, Kelly Jones, and current wife, Erika Wulff Jones. A new Rolling Stone report claims that, per texts from Jones’ phone, the contents of which were exposed during another trial for Sandy Hook victims’ families last month, Jones oversaw an elaborate “spy ring” to surveil both Kelly and Wulff Jones, keeping tabs on their whereabouts at all times.



Texts from Jones’ phone show he was in constant contact with people he had positioned to spy on Kelly, with whom he’s currently in the throes of an ongoing, acrimonious custody battle over their three kids, and monitor her activities and whereabouts at all times. The couple married in 2007, and in 2013, Kelly filed for divorce. In 2021, after a judge ordered Jones to stay away from Kelly, he famously hired a helicopter to circle over his ex-wife’s home, which she said was “terrifying” to the couple’s daughter.

“Alex is obsessed with me, has had me followed for years, has done everything to infringe on my liberties and personal freedom to impose himself into my life,” Kelly told Rolling Stone. “My life is a gauntlet of waiting for his next nefarious or disingenuous or overtly threatening move. I’m not surprised to find out that he’s engaged in this activity.”

When the contents of Jones’ phone were first leaked, after his lawyer inadvertently shared Jones’ phone with Mark Bankston, a lawyer for Sandy Hook victims’ families, Kelly expressed interest in subpoenaing the data for her custody litigation.

Jones has apparently applied the same level of stalking and control to his marriage to Wulff Jones, whom he wed in 2017. Texts between Jones and Tim Enlow, a former mercenary for the highly shady private military company Blackwater and member of Jones’ security detail, reportedly show that Jones specifically assigned Enlow to track his wife. He repeatedly checks in with Jones for updates about Wulff Jones’ location, and Enlow’s responses range from text descriptions of her location to screenshots of a GPS phone app monitoring Wulff Jones’ car. Because Wulff Jones didn’t respond to the magazine’s request for comment, nor did she immediately respond to a request from Jezebel, it’s unclear whether she’s aware that her husband is spying on her.

In 2019, Jones hired a private investigator to follow Wulff Jones. The PI at one point called the police and reported Jones’ concern that his wife might be “suicidal” and “intoxicated,” and she was arrested and charged with driving while investigated, still pending trial.

Last month, in an interview with The Young Turks, Bankston revealed that the contents of Jones’ phone showed the InfoWars founder had shared nude photos of his wife with his friend, Roger Stone. “I normally wouldn’t talk about that in public, but there’s a public interest angle in this, and I’m a little concerned about it, is that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone and I don’t know if that was consensual,” Bankston said. He added that “if it wasn’t consensual, Mrs. Jones should know about that, and there might be something to be done about that.” Shortly after Bankston made this claim, Jones and Stone denied it in a segment on InfoWars.

While Jones is perhaps most famous for his utterly baseless, wildly offensive 9/11 and Sandy Hook conspiracy theories, he has a long-standing record of misogyny, too. A former production assistant at his company, Free Speech Systems, alleged in 2018 that Jones had groped her, routinely sexually harassed her, and generally created a hostile work environment for women. It’s not exactly surprising that he would allegedly engage in abusive behaviors like stalking his romantic partners, but the extent of his alleged actions—putting a GPS tracker on his wife’s car, flying a helicopter over his ex’s house—are jarring, nonetheless.

“It’s not even about my kids, it’s about control,” Kelly told Insider of Jones’ continued harassment against her throughout their custody battle. “Controlling me.”