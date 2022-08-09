Days after a jury ordered InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million to Sandy Hook parents, their lawyer, Mark Bankston, revealed that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent him the contents of Jones’ phone. And on Monday, Bankston joined The Young Turks to make another shocking (or not-so-shocking?) reveal: Jones sent a naked photo of his wife to Roger Stone.



Bankston didn’t bring this matter up unprompted—he acknowledged Jones’ recent claims that there was an intimate photo of his wife on his phone. “I confirm that’s true,” Bankston said. “I normally wouldn’t talk about that in public, but there’s a public interest angle in this, and I’m a little concerned about it, is that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone and I don’t know if that was consensual.” Erika Wulff Jones has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

“And if it wasn’t consensual, Mrs. Jones should know about that, and there might be something to be done about that,” he continued. “It might be consensual, but when I see that and I don’t see any indication that it was, I’m concerned something might not be on the up-and-up with that. There are certainly laws in certain states about that.”

Stone has since tried to save face for both him and Jones by going on InfoWars to claim the “intimate communications” between the two entailed nothing more than prayer. “We prayed together. We prayed for our nation together. Alex prayed for my wife when she had cancer. Alex lifted me up when I was staring into the abyss,” Stone said. Sure, Jan. Considering their constant legal troubles, both men certainly have a lot to pray for.

To Bankston’s point, 48 states and D.C. have laws barring nonconsensual porn, or “revenge porn,” so perhaps Mrs. Jones should consider weighing her options?