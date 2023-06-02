Advertisement

Sources close to Alfallah have insisted to Page Six that her relationships with these men aren’t about money: “She is very positive and not an opportunist,” her friend told the outlet. “She loves old people, and these guys are fascinating.”

I love old people too! I’ve never been inclined to fuck them, but I suppose we all express love in different ways.

In any case, congratulations to Pacino and Alfallah on their family, and Pacino on his fourth child—and apparent medical miracle. I truly wish them the best, and for Pacino to live to be 100 to see his youngest turn 18.