Earlier in the excerpt of her memoir, Reign recalls seeing Daniels as an inspirational figure, claiming that when she was in high school, Daniels “was the first adult film star I had seen in a documentary on television.” After Reign entered the industry, she says she and Daniels “signed autographs at the same booth at conventions,” “danced at the same strip clubs,” and “had even chatted” multiple times. When she was cast in The Set Up, Reign saw the opportunity as “a milestone” for her career because she would be able to work with Daniels.

After the alleged assault, Reign claims Daniels’ film moved forward anyway: “That’s how show business works; you don’t get sick days or sexual violence days. You finish what you start, and so I did,” she wrote. Reign also claims her career suffered as a result of the alleged assault, as “months rolled by” and she was unable to book films. Nonetheless, she took it as a victory when, in September 2019, Wicked Pictures announced “a new sexual harassment training program for all of its U.S.-based production sets.”

In her memoir, Reign says the incident on Daniels’ set wasn’t “the first time” she’d been sexually assaulted on a set, but she was determined for it “to be the last.”