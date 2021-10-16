How tall is Adele? Google tells me 5'9". That’s tall for a human woman, of course, but in cartoon pig girl terms it’s very short! Which is why it makes no sense for Adele to be so dismissive of Peppa Pig, her fellow British chanteuse, who, as everyone knows, clocks in at an imperious 7'1".

Like... Who do you think would win in a fight? Hello!



Ignoring all common sense, Adele recently told fans quite publicly(!) on an Instagram live stream that she was NOT going to collaborate with Peppa Pig, whose most recent album landed a respectable 6.5 from Pitchfork, nor would she ever!

Peppa confronted Adele over the slight while the latter was conducting an interview with 95-106 The Capitol on Friday, Today reports, telling her that it “made me really, really sad when you said you wouldn’t collaborate with me. Why not? Don’t you like me?”

“Peppa, I’ve already said today I regret it,” Adele said in apology—very wise of her, in my opinion!!!! “I felt terrible the second I said it.”

