Adele Is "Jumping Head First into the Deep End," aka Hosting Next Week's SNL

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Adele is next week’s Saturday Night Live host, and will people make it about her weight loss (irrele vant) ? Probably.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday, saying that she was both “excited” and terrified” about the show , which will be her first public appearance in more than three years, and her first time hosting SNL in about five. S he last hosted in 2015, following the release of her album 25.

It’s also Adele’s first public appearance since posting a culturally insensitive photo of herself clad in a Jamaican print bikini top with her hair done in Bantu knots.

“If there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?” Adele wrote on Instagram. “It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!”

Adele’s debut on SNL took place on the eve of the 2008 election, so perhaps she’ll bring us good luck this election cycle too?

There’s something about life under quarantine that has made me extra nostalgic. Maybe for you too? Recently, that’s manifested itself as nostalgia for Halloween, a holiday I usually hate (cancel me), perhaps because this year there’s not going to be a Halloween.

Anyway, it seems Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown is feeling the same way, because she decided to try on the costume she wore when she played Marnie Piper in the film more than two (!!) decades ago.

Sofia Richie was spotted out to dinner with a “ mystery man ” days after ex Scott Disick was spotted out to dinner with a “mystery woman ” (model Megan Blake Irwin ). [ Us Weekly



was spotted out to dinner with a “ ” days after ex was spotted out to dinner with a “mystery woman ” (model ). [ There’s going to be a Zoey 101 cast reunio n??? [ People