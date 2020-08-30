ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Adele Maybe Should Have Skipped This One

rebeccafishbein
Rebecca Fishbein
Filed to:adele
adeleCultural appropriationlondon
8
Save
Illustration for article titled Adele Maybe Should Have Skipped This One
Image: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

Like everything in the Year of Our Lord 2020, London’s Notting Hill Carnival was canceled this past weekend. And to commemorate the otherwise annual West Indian celebration, Adele decided to dress up with Bantu knots, feathers, and a Jamaican flag print bikini top.

Advertisement

Personally would have skipped this look, TBH!

Advertisement

Though the outfit is intended in celebration, the internet helpfully pointed out that a white woman wearing Bantu knots—a traditional African hairstyle—is cultural appropriation.

G/O Media may get a commission
HP Pavilion Gaming Bundle

Er.

Advertisement

As one commenter on Adele’s above Instagram photo pointed out: “black women are discriminated against for wearing cultural hairstyles like bantu knots and locs but white people are not, that’s not fair and that’s why people are pissed off.” So, yes, note to all fellow white women: honor Carnival respectfully, but leave the cultural appropriation at home, i.e. nowhere.

Rebecca Fishbein

Night blogger, author of GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO PEOPLE YOU HATE.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Saturday Night Social: Christina Aguilera Verzuz……Christina Aguilera

Trump Supporters Bring Chaos to Portland in the Name of Their 'Law and Order' President

Rand Paul Is Being a Big Ol' Weenie About Getting Heckled By Some Protesters

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Demonstrates Just How Much Crap You Can Stuff In Your Telfar Bag

DISCUSSION

dieseldamsel
DieselDamsel

Are you there Jah? It’s me, Ras Adele.