Adele Maybe Should Have Skipped This One

Like everything in the Year of Our Lord 2020, London’s Notting Hill Carnival was canceled this past weekend. And to commemorate the otherwise annual West Indian celebration , Adele decided to dress up with B antu knots, feathers, and a Jamaican flag print bikini top .

Personally w ould have skipped this look, TBH!

T hough the outfit is intended in celebration, th e internet helpfully pointed out that a white woman wearing B antu knots —a traditional African hairstyle—is cultural appropriation.

Er.

As one commenter on Adele’s above Instagram photo pointed out: “b lack women are discriminated against for wearing cultural hairstyles like bantu knots and locs but white people are not, that’s not fair and that’s why people are pissed off.” So, yes, note to all fellow white women: honor Carnival respectfully, but leave the cultural appropriation at home, i.e. nowhere.