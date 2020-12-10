Actual Angel Dolly Parton Saved Child's Life On Movie Set

Photo : ROBYN BECK/AFP ( Getty Images )

Dolly Parton, possibly the only good celebrity, has officially cemented her status as a saint after saving the life of a child actress on the set of her new Netflix Christmas movie Christmas on the Square. That’s right, not only did Dolly Parton help fund the research behind the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, indirectly helping to save the lives of thousands of people, she actually pulled a nine-year-old child out of the path of a moving car with her own two hands. What CAN’T Dolly do??

Advertisement

Talia Hill, an actress and dancer in Christmas on the Square, said that Parton saved her from what could have been a fatal accident.

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions,” Hill recently told Inside Edition. “So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton.” Hill, who said she was “in shock” after realizing her savior was none other than the star of the movie, said that Parton, 74, then told her, “‘Well, I am an angel, you know,’ cause she plays an angel in the movie.”

Advertisement

So not only did Parton save Hill’s life, she did it while the girl was leaving the hot chocolate station and followed her heroic act up with a line so perfect it almost sounds scripted? Do I sense some... Christmas magic in the air?

“[Parton] hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life,’” Hill said, adding, “And my mom was crying, like, ‘Yes you did, Dolly Parton, yes you did.’”

This might be weird to say, but I think if any celebrity were going to save my life I would want it to be Dolly Parton. [Page Six]

A few months ago, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage, and things between the pair got messy fast.

Advertisement

Clarkson filed legal documents with the California Labor Commission in October alleging that Brandon and his father Narvel Blackstock’s management company Starstruck Management defrauded her by charging her outlandish fees during her time working with them. This comes amidst a countersuit that Clarkson also filed against Starstruck Management in October, in which she claimed that the management company had violated the California Labor Code by acting as her agent while not having the proper licenses to operate in California, and argued that all agreements between the parties should be “declared void and unenforceable.”

Clarkson’s lawsuit was in response to a suit filed against her by Narvel Blackstock in September, soon after she filed for divorce from his son, in which he claims that she owed the firm $1.4 million in commissions for her work on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice in 2020. Well, that doesn’t sound vindictive or manipulative at all!

Advertisement

Here’s hoping that Kelly Clarkson is able to settle her divorce—and these lawsuits—sometime soon. [Us Weekly]

Cassie is pregnant with her second child with husband Alex Fine . [ Bossip

is pregnant with her second child with husband . [ Freddie Prinze Jr. says raising puppies is harder than raising babies, leaving me to wonder whether his wife feels the same way. [ Us Weekly