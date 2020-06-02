A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

A Trail Riding Club Marched on Horseback in Houston for George Floyd

Rebecca Fishbein
Filed to:george floyd
george floydprotestshoustonblack lives matter
6
Save
Illustration for article titled A Trail Riding Club Marched on Horseback in Houston for George Floyd
Image: via AP

Members of an urban trail riding group called the Nonstop Riders showed up to a protest for George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday on horseback.

Advertisement

ABC 13 says about 60,000 people attended the rally, held in Floyd’s hometown. Members of Floyd’s family were in attendance as well, and several spoke to the crowd.

Then, there were the horses:

Advertisement

“We’re here representing for all our black brothers and sisters,” group member Marcus Johnson told NBC News.

Here’s another shot of them riding into downtown Houston’s Discovery Green:

Advertisement

The march made its way from Discovery Green to Houston’s City Hall. Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck in Minneapolis last week. That police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Rebecca Fishbein

Night blogger, author of GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO PEOPLE YOU HATE.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Brands Sever Ties With YouTuber Myka Stauffer After She 'Rehomes' Adopted Son With Autism

Man Who Sheltered 70 DC Protesters Says Police Tried to Pepper Spray Through His Windows

Don Jr. Continues to Be an Incredibly Dangerous and Dumb Man

A Reminder to Nancy Pelosi: George H.W. Bush Didn't Heal Shit