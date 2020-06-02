A Trail Riding Club Marched on Horseback in Houston for George Floyd

Image : via AP

Members of an urban trail riding group called the Nonstop Riders showed up to a protest for George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday on horseback.

Advertisement

ABC 13 says about 60,000 people attended the rally, held in Floyd’s hometown. Members of Floyd’s family were in attendance as well, and several spoke to the crowd.

Then, there were the horses:

Advertisement

“We’re here representing for all our black brothers and sisters,” group member Marcus Johnson told NBC News.

Five Pieces of Furniture That Have Hidden Storage Read on The Inventory

Here’s another shot of them riding into downtown Houston’s Discovery Green:

Advertisement

The march made its way from Discovery Green to Houston’s City Hall. Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck in Minneapolis last week. That police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.