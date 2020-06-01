Independent Autopsy Finds George Floyd Was Asphyxiated

Image : Getty

An independent autopsy has revealed the cause of death for George Floyd, according to a report by the New York Times. In an encounter with several police officers, Floyd, an unarmed black man, was restrained when officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis police department pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck. Floyd died sometime later. The latest autopsy, conducted by Dr. Michael Baden at the behest of the Floyd family, now reveals that asphyxia, a restriction of airflow, as a result of the officers’ actions killed George Floyd.

Advertisement

A lawyer for the family told the New York Times, “Not only was the knee on George’s neck a cause of his death, but so was the weight of the other two police officers on his back, who not only prevented blood flow into his brain but also airflow into his lungs.” The findings of the independent autopsy contrast with the conclusion of a Minnesota medical examiner who tried to pin Floyd’s death to “underlying health conditions” as well as “potential intoxicants” and being restrained, according to a CBS affiliate in Minnesota. Dr. Baden found that up until the moment of his death, Floyd was in good health.

Chauvin has been fired from his job as a police officer and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers have yet to be charged for their role in the killing of George Floyd.