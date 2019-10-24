A TMZ Reporter Ratted Out Eminem to the Secret Service Over Trump Lyrics

That headline reads like a row in an early aughts-themed word jumble. To unscramble a bit, let us begin here: In January 2018, the Secret Service interviewed Eminem in regards to lyrics from a song called “Framed” that could be perceived as threats to President Donald Trump and first daughter Ivanka.



But the tale is so much more than that. Apparently it was an employee for TMZ, the celebrity gossip site on which I begrudgingly rely for night and weekend dirt, that first contacted the agency:

“The visit was spurred by a call from a ‘concerned citizen’ — who, fittingly enough, turned out to be an unnamed TMZ reporter — that called the agency on Dec. 15, 2017 — the day ‘Revival’ was released — to point out that the album includes a “new song called ‘Framed’ with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump.” ‘I want to know if your agency is investigating Eminem for his threatening lyrics about First daughter Ivanka Trump,’ the reporter asked.”

Advertisement

The call resulted in an interrogation about the lyrics, during which Eminem rapped along as agents read the questionable lines to him. To round out this fun tale of twenty-first century fame, it was Buzzfeed that uncovered these details by submitting a Freedom of Information Act request. [Variety]