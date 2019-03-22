Image: AP

Recently, a friend recounted the harrowing tale of a karaoke bar that had edited out the rap portion of “Waterfalls,” which is clearly an indicator of a sick society in desperate need of a musical to remind it of the satin pajama glory of TLC’s heyday.



And in a recent interview with Cheddar, T-Boz and Chilli gave reason to believe that we may just get that musical yet:

“We’re also working on the TLC musical and TLC on Broadway,” she said. “We’re going to create new music for those projects as well.”

Though TLC was already the subject of a VH1 biopic and the best episode of Behind the Music ever made, Chilli says we still don’t know the half of it:



“We didn’t tell everything. We have so many stories to tell. We didn’t tell it all in our biopic we did with VH1. A lot of good stuff. It’s gonna be very emotional but a good ride.”

Please, tell us everything. I’d settle for a stage reenactment of their Behind the Music episode set to a continuous, looping live performance of “What About Your Friends.”