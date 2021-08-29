Eric Clapton wrote a song in protest of the covid-19 vaccines, TMZ reports, which ha ha hahaahhahaha ha ahhahah ahah aha hah ah ahhahahahah haaha hah ahah ahh ahah ha ha ha ha ha ha hahaahhahaha ha ahhahah ahah aha hah ah ahhahahahah haaha hah ahah ahh ahah ha ha ha haha ha hahaahhahaha ha ahhahah ahah aha hah ah ahhahahahah haaha hah ahah ahh ahah ha ha ha haha ha hahaahhahaha ha ahhahah ahah aha hah ah ahhahahahah haaha hah ahah ahh ahah ha ha ha haha ha hahaahhahaha ha ahhahah ahah aha hah ah ahhahahahah haaha hah ahah ahh ahah ha ha ha haha ha hahaahhahaha ha ahhahah ahah aha hah ah ahhahahahah haaha hah ahah ahh ahah ha ha ha haha ha hahaahhahaha ha ahhahah ahah aha hah ah ahhahahahah haaha hah ahah ahh ahah ha ha ha haha ha hahaahhahaha ha ahhahah ahah aha hah ah ahhahahahah haaha hah ahah ahh ahah ha ha ha ha I’ll let Vicky Vox take it from here:
- Matthew Mindler, a former child actor best known for his role in Paul Rudd’s Our Idiot Brother, was reported missing last week. On Saturday, he was found dead. He was 19. [Page Six]
- Prolific and pioneering reggae producer and musician Lee “Scratch” Perry died on Sunday. He was 85. [Deadline]
- “America isn’t obviously where it needs to be as far as representing marginalized groups. But we’re light years ahead of the U.K.,” said Queer Eye’s Tan France in an interview about how British media pays “lip service” to diversity. “If you add one person, that’s not representation—that is tokenism. I think that the U.S. does a much better job.” [Pink News]
- Kanye West finally released that fucking album, complete with repentant homophobe DaBaby and alleged serial sex offender Marilyn Manson’s various contributions to it. [Variety]
- In an apparent act of retaliation, some Drake fans vandalized West’s childhood home in Chicago under the assumption that Kanye’s album release was timed to fuck with the release of Drake’s impending album... [XXL]
- ...which is rumored to drop this week. [Pitchfork]
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still happily dating, which is legally allowed I guess. [Page Six]
- When did Marsai Martin become 17 years old???? [Us Weekly]
- How is Jon Gosselin still in the news… [Hollywood Life]
- Beyoncé and Jay Z celebrated their 18th anniversary at Jay’s 40/40 Club in New York alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Remy Ma, and others. [TMZ]
- Speaking of Beyoncé, the superstar has come under criticism for starring in a new Tiffany campaign in which she sports “blood diamonds,” as Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah called them. I recommend reading Attiah’s full piece about the limits of representational politics that lack an explicit critique of both capitalism and imperialism, which concludes: “Black liberation cannot come from the same institutions that engorged themselves for decades on exploited Black labor. Charity will not save us. Only a fundamental reimagining of our society and sincere efforts at reparations will do that.” [The Washington Post]
- Fully obsessed with Luxeria’s Bridalplasty rewatch series on YouTube:
DISCUSSION
As a 40 year-old who grew up as a 90s teen on a steady diet of 60s & 70s classic rock, I feel a savage justification in always finding Eric Clapton to be an overrated, pompous, annoying, boring jackass. *blasts Hendrix*
Ed Asner also died today. Carl & Ellie are together again.