A-Rod Would Also Like to Play This Game

Photo : Chelsea Guglielmino ( Getty Images )

Alex Rodriguez appears to be taking a page from J.Lo’s post-breakup public relations playbook.

Advertisement

After watching her make headlines for reunions with exes from the last two decades—most notably with Ben Affleck, of course—Rodriguez met up with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, whom he divorced in 2008.

Us Weekly tells me that the two got together on Saturday for a sweaty workout that later required Scurtis to wrap ice around Rodriguez’s leg. Rodriguez later posted a photo of said leg wrapping ( as well as another of the two posing with two “ mystery” gym goers) on Instagram.

“Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” he wrote.

Of course A-Rod’s “reunion” with his ex-wife— with whom he shares two children— is nowhere near as interesting as J.Lo’s apparent rekindled romance with Affleck, but Rodriguez would undoubtedly like us to think so. It is calculated and transparent to the same degree as J.Lo’s public appearances have been following their split—lest we forget that she and Affleck had reportedly planned an Instagram reveal for their relationship (or whatever they’re calling it) before the pa parazzi scooped them.

Rodriguez certainly won’t succeed in eclipsing the Bennifer 2.0 storyline, but he sure can try!

America’s worst couple may have secretly gotten married over the weekend. (You may know them as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.)

Advertisement

After some doubt as to whether or not they’d actually go through with it—as recently as October Stefani said “we’ll see what happens”—Page Six has obtained photos of the couple that show Stefani wearing what appears to be a wedding band.

The day before Stefani posted a photo of herself on Instagram with “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED” superimposed over it. Of course she didn’t say when, but there seems to be a non-zero chance that the answer was “in the next 24 hours.” Cool, I guess!

Advertisement