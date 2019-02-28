A Seat at the Table came out in 2016, but it feels like much, much longer. Now the wait for a new album by Solange is finally over.



Solange announced via social media that her new album When I Get Home will be available at midnight Eastern on all streaming platforms. According to Pitchfork, the album was recorded in varied locations, including New Orleans, Jamaica, and Topanga Canyon, California. Solange has also hinted at a different sound for her new work, saying it has “a lot of jazz at its core” but assures it will still “bang and make your trunk rattle.”

She also teased a new video on Instagram with a snippet that is probably from the album:



This all seems perfect.