A Holiday Guide to Sounding Dumber at Cocktail Parties

“Virus Department Christmas Party” Image : Wellcome Collection

It’s mandatory fun season, and that means large swaths of the world will soon collectively stand around, sweating drink in hand, smiling and nodding at near-strangers while desperately hoping they both look like they are listening and sound the way a person who is not an idiot sounds. This poor fool even wrote to the New York Times for tips on how to sound smarter at something called a “cocktail party.”



I say that this person is a fool, not because I question their intelligence level, but because I question their commitment to sounding smart (and also to attending these so-called “cocktail parties”). Pretending to be dumb in front of people who do not know that you are not dumb is one of life’s great pleasures. Not only does it prevent most people from introducing boring topics, like whatever thing they read just enough of in the Atlantic to sound smart at people, but it also helps determine who the assholes are. Nice people are nice even when they think the person they are speaking to is an idiot. Often even nicer! So as a person who has sounded much dumber than I really am literally every time my mouth has allowed words to escape, here is a holiday guide to coming off as an absolute moron at whatever these “cocktail parties” are.

Advertisement