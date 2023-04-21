A Dance-y Album, an Eviscerating Vlog, and Some Bloopers That Got Us Through the Week

It’s us, your beloved Jezebel staffers, here to recommend the best things we read, watched, and listened to this week for your weekend entertainment. Some are long (full seasons of television) some are short (a couple of TikTok accounts); all are guaranteed to help you peel your eyes away from the headlines and make your time indoors much more enjoyable, if you, like many of us, are suffering from the crushing weight of seasonal allergies.
For the first time in this series, we’ve got a special addition: a reader recommendation! That’s right, we’re opening this ongoing series to include the voices of you, our perceptive (that’s a compliment) readership. To recommend something for next week’s edition, drop it in a comment here, or email it to us at tips@jezebel.com with the subject line “Jez Recs.”