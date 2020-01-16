A Casting Director Once Told Lana Condor to 'Be More Like Hello Kitty'

Image : Getty

Lana Condor, star of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, has been talking in films since she was cast in 2016's X-Men: Apocolypse, but apparently at some point, a casting director thought she would be better at acting if she could more closely imitate the mannerisms of a mouthless cat.



Condor didn’t tell Teen Vogue what she was auditioning for when given that directive but does say that she did not take it:

“I remember when she said that, I just was like, ‘I don’t know what you mean.’ I straight up — you kind of have to call that out,” she said, adding “Also, Hello Kitty doesn’t have a mouth. [So as] a woman, I’m like, ‘One, you want me to be more like Hello Kitty, but she doesn’t have a voice.’ That’s so insulting to me.”

Advertisement

Not only does Hello Kitty not have a mouth, but she also does not have any real characteristics besides being cute and the product of a Japanese company, though Hello Kitty’s bio does state she was born in England and is a Scorpio with Type A blood. However, I’m guessing the casting director was not asking Condor to act like an English Scorpio in need of a Type A blood transfusion.