A Bunch of the Worst TikTokers Just Got a Reality TV Show

That cold shiver that just tingled down my back was, indeed, an omen of doom. The worst TikTok stars, everywhere else known as the denizens of “Hype House,” are headed to Netflix.

In case everyone passed out and needs me to repeat that: We’ve reached the point in TikTok’s lifecycle where its breakout “stars” have been given a television show. (As if that worked out well for the Youtube, Twitter, and Vine stars of yesteryear.) On Twitter, Netflix dropped the bombshell news that—and bear with me here—Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright will star in a new unscripted series based around their experiences in “Hype House,” a nebulous concept that sometimes exists as a mansion somewhere in the Valley, where adults ship their teenagers to get famous on the internet.



Of the names featured above, the most recognizable are of course Nikita Dragun and Chase Hudson, known to most teens as Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend. Yes, that Charli D’Amelio, of the TikTok D’Amelio dynasty. Dragun, meanwhile, has previously been linked to Bretman Rock, Mannie MUA, James Charles, and even Kylie Jenner.



If everyone will just excuse me for a minute, I need some space to crumble into dust.

