A Big Hello to Blue Ivy, Star of Ms. Tina's Mother's Day Video

Blue Ivy Carter, last seen protecting people all over the globe from contagion, made yet another star (voice) appearance on grandmother Tina Knowles’s Instagram over the weekend. Get Blue her own account already!

Knowles and Kelly Rowland, who I guess are isolating together, posted a cute Mother’s Day message on Instagram on Sunday.

“Happy Mother’s Day!” Rowland says in the clip, to which Knowles adds, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there.” So lovely! And then a tiny voice interjects:

Look, Blue has a point. I am not a mother but I am a daughter, and it is work. [Pauses momentarily to answer angry call from my mom about this very blog post.] [Love you, Mom!] So, thank you to the moms, thank you to the daughters, and thank you to Blue Ivy, ever and always a cultural icon. [E! Online]

Several months ago we reported that Denise Richards did not quit Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, despite some unsubstantiated rumors swirling about drama with castmate Brandi Glanville. And yet, despite Jezebel’s final word on the subject, the rumors did not die. Once again, to be clear, Denise Richards did not quit RHOBH.

Richards told Extra:

We were pretty much wrapped actually in December, and I was asked to go to two events that we had. I did not make it to those; that was the extent of me stopping filming… I did not quit the show… The only people that said I quit are some of the people on the show, and they never asked if that was true or not.

It’s settled! Or is it? We’ll revisit in three months, I guess. [Extra]

Dax Shepard went off-roading and broke his hand ! He crushed all his bones and had to have surgery ! And then he...pulled the surgery pins out on his own. OK!!!

Real quar hours over at the Bell/Shepard house, I guess. [Just Jared]