A$AP Rocky has been in Swedish custody for over two weeks while under investigation for assault, and during that time, he has alleged his treatment by authorities has been racist and “inhumane.” Last week, the State Department announced they were “actively monitoring” the situation overseas after the alleged conditions inside the jail surfaced online, and now TMZ is reporting that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are trying to intervene in the situation. According to insiders, Kim reached out to Jared Kushner—her direct White House connection—who then took it directly to Trump. Per the outlet:



We’re told Trump told Kushner he believed A$AP was being held unfairly, and wanted to help. As we reported, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got involved and unleashed a few deputies in an attempt to get some action. A State Dept. member was supposed to arrive in Sweden Thursday. We’re told the State Dept. is now actively working to get A$AP out of jail.

Contradictory to this report are recent statements by the Congressional Black Caucus that claim Pompeo has not acted as swiftly as he should in supporting A$AP’s release. Even Quavo offered public testimony of his own treatment while in Sweden. Caught by TMZ out in WeHo Wednesday:



The Migos star shared something he’s never talked publicly about before ... he and his cameraman were cornered by Swedish cops, put on the ground and almost arrested. Quavo makes it seem like it happened very shortly after arriving in the country.

Despite the supposed interventions of the State Department, Kim Kardashian, and even Quavo—sources claim that “Swedish authorities have been unmoved so far.” [TMZ]



Billie Lee has allegedly quit her starring role in the hit Bravo series Vanderpump Rules after producers tried forcing her into an “untrue storyline.” Hollywood Life reports that Lee “had a disagreement with production” after they informed her she’d be embroiled in a cheating scandal with co-star Tom Sandoval:



Apparently, “things got so bad that she refused to wear a mic at Sandoval’s recent birthday celebration” on July 9, our source adds! But Billie decided to stop filming long before Tom rang in his 36th birthday.

The TomTom co-owner is supposedly one of her last remaining friends on the show, and sources claim that Lee “struggled” with handling the pressure and scrutiny that accompanies her notoriety, as well as allegedly continuous assaults launched against her by fellow cast members. Despite this, sources claim she will still appear on the next season in a reduced capacity.



“Since she is still friends with a few of them, you will most likely see her here and there.” Now that Billie’s “content” with not signing a contract with Bravo, she already has her sights set on new ventures as our source adds, “She has a lot of other projects she is working on, like a potential book and her LGBTQ activism, so she wants to focus on that.”

Though her time on the show was brief, it illuminated the stark reality of transmisogyny that underscores most popular culture. Cast members denied the existence of “cis privilege,” misunderstood the difference between sexual identity and gender orientation, and repeatedly belittled her legitimate complaints. Ironically, the backdrop of the show is WeHo—Los Angeles’s iconic “gay mecca.” Billie was also the first non-cis person to appear on the show (which also is lacking a single gay star). [Hollywood Life]

