Pete Buttigieg is a dad now, CNN reports.

The Transportation Secretary and onetime Mayor of South Bend, Indiana—who famously but unsuccessfully ran against Joe Biden in the most recent presidential election cycle in the hopes of becoming the first openly millennial president in the history of the United States—tweeted on Tuesday that he and his husband (pictured above) now have a child together.

Advertisement

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” reads Buttigieg’s post. “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

“Some news!” Chasten added in a quote tweet.

“ Being a parent has been one of the great joys of my life,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a tweet of her own . “ Congrats to you and Chasten on this terrific news!”

Yeah, what she said. Congrats to them both. B ut what’s the baby’s name? ? In case the Buttigiegesseseseseseses still haven’t settled on one, I have some unsolicited gender-neutral suggestions below :

1. Carol Buttigieg

2. Danne Buttigieg

3. Sand Buttigieg

4. The Great Bambinx Buttigieg

5. Blake Buttigieg

6. Penn Butti gieg

7. Wait Who Did You Say Ghostwrote Chasten’s Memoir Buttigieg

8. Marley Buttigieg

9. The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than T he Driver Of Th e Screw A nd Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do Buttigieg

10. Taylee Buttigieg

11. McKinsey Buttigieg



12 . McKynsey Butti gieg

13 . McKynseigh Buttigieg

14 . Nayvie Buttigieg

15 . Maylee Buttigieg

16 . Lakynn Buttigieg

17 . Holland Buttigieg

18 . Mary Jane Holland Buttigieg



19 . RuPaul’s Drag Race Holland Buttigieg

20 . Tom Holland’s Umbrella Lip-Sync Is Honestly Overrated Because I Mean Yeah He Got In Drag But His Dancing Was Thoroughly Masculine And Totally Took Me Out Of The Character Buttigieg

Advertisement

21 . Not The Topic At Hand But Anyway Death To American Empire Buttigieg

22 . Kyle Buttigieg

23. Blog Post Buttigieg