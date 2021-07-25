A Supposedly Feminist Website
14 Places That Could Totally Beat Up the Beach That Makes You Old

Wake me when the beach from M. Night Shyamalan's new movie comes close to matching the bad vibes of literally any abandoned mall.

Harron Walker
Image for article titled 14 Places That Could Totally Beat Up the Beach That Makes You Old
Photo: YouTube

In M. Night Shyamalan’s new film, Old, there is a beach that makes you old.

This isn’t a spoiler. It’s literally in the trailer:

I haven’t seen the movie yet, but I have to say I’m not impressed. A beach that makes you old? Am I supposed to be scared? I can name at least 14 places that could totally take the beach that makes you old, starting with:

  • The room from Room
  • The beach from The Beach
  • The beach that spit out the Montauk Monster that one time
  • Most water temples
  • The haunted hotel from The Shining
  • The not-haunted hotel from What’s Up, Doc?
  • The Discovery Zone that was so fucked up they shut down every Discovery Zone
  • A Sims house filled with the max number of Sims after you’ve removed all the doors.
  • A Sims pool filled with the max number of Sims after you’ve removed all the ladders to get out.
  • A cruise ship with bad vibes to start with but then it breaks down mid-voyage and everyone’s shitting and eating dry ham slice sandwiches
  • THEE Bermuda Triangle
  • Circus Circus Reno
  • Literally any dead mall
  • Grey Gardens
  • DashCon

eoghan01

That maze in the Chuck-E-Cheese. Or literally any McDonald’s ball pit.