Zooey Deschanel is Instagram-Official With the Property Brother

Theme parks are powerful . They’ve not only ruined the film and television industries (see: Disney) , but propped up something new (and more nefarious?) in their place—Zooey Deschanel’s relationship with aspiring magician and self-described “dog dad” Jonathan Scott. Jinkies! People reports that the couple came out as Instagram Official™ at Universal Studios’ “Horror Nights” in Los Angeles Sunday night, where they posed with chainsaw- wielding teenagers and what looks like the ghost of her previous marriage. (It could have also just been a man in a costume. Who could say!)



While there is plenty that could be said about their flower- and twee= encrusted union, I for one am happy to see theatre kids find love. Congrats to the happy couple! [People]

A n incredibly lucrative sit com can open almost any door in an actor’s career. Some, like Jennifer Aniston, find rebirth in hair modeling and hydration advocacy. Others, like That ‘70s Show star Laura Prepon, dig themselves a Scientology-sized hole and lie in it peacefully. And then there’s Neil Patrick Harris. He’s joining the circus!

Page Six has been exclusively informed by their big- top correspondents that the Gone Girl supporting actor stepped into some clown shoes and suspenders as the Celebrity Ringmaster at New York City’s “Big Apple Circus.” A one-night only event, the actor will open the spectacle’s 42nd grand opening—which is an odd, yet slightly amusing anniversary to celebrate. He’ll also join the hallowed halls of former guest Celebrity Ringmasters alongside the likes of Tinsley Mortimer (who filmed her experience as a plot line on the Real Housewives of New York). Good luck, Neil! [Page Six]

I’ll let this one speak for itself. Miley Cyrus: “There are good men out there guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that’s not a dick, you know what I mean?”

