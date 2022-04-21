On Wednesday, HBO Max held a For Your Consideration (FYC) event and (nearly) all of the Euphoria stars killed it on the red carpet. Yet there, among the plebeians, was also suit-wearing supermodel and literal goddess among us: Zendaya. Consider me down horribly bad for this celestial being.



Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, the event’s red carpet was rife with entertainment reporters who talked about some things like Zendaya’s relationship with Spidey-Boy Tom Holland and some other far less important things than simply screaming at Zendaya, “YESSS !!!!”

From the Oscars and fashion shows to a slew of slinky after parties, Zendaya’s hot streak of looks may never come to an end. Think about it. When was the last time she missed? Was there a last time? Or does she simply… not miss?

The tailoring of her monochrome groutfit this week is perfection. T he oversized jacket is perched upon her shoulders just so ( unlike Dweeber Bieber’s hopefully soon-to-be-forgotten clown show at the Grammys) and I even adore the way her ankles peep out of the bottom of her trousers (what a divinity those ankles are). Everything about this getup down to the pointed Christian Louboutin pumps is sharp as a shard of glass. I’m not sure if she’s also wearing a cummerbund, but it doesn’t matter because her waist is snatched and you know I like that!!! If you, like me, have been repeatedly mentally and emotionally destroyed by Zendaya’s looks, please direct your blame to her stylist (who also styles the likes of Hunter Schaefer, Kerry Washington, and Serena Williams), Law Roach. Law, stop it, you hear me! Don’t you need a break?! Is your work life balance okay???



My favorite part about this ensemble is that FYC events are generally filled with studio execs and less glamorous people, and I’m getting the sneaking suspicion that Zendaya’s snarking at them all. She’s an executive producer on this show, so she can play both parts— exec and talent— with ease. None of this is fair at all.

Zendaya has played it understate d and simple here, and STILL knocks the rest of the Euphoria fashion girlies out of contention for best-dressed. She doesn’t need to be flashy because she is the flash. Good day, that is all.

