Zac Efron Contracted a Serious Illness While Filming Killing Zac Efron

Last month, Zac Efron announced he’d be producing and starring in a new streaming series on Quibi called Killing Zac Efron, in which he’d be dropped in a remote location and attempt to survive in the wild. It seems Efron was extremely serious about that conceit, since he wound up in a hospital during filming.

Australia’s Sunday Telegraph reports that Efron was airlifted out of Papua New Guinea last week and treated for an undisclosed illness at a hospital in Brisbane, which the paper suspects was either typhoid or another serious bacterial infection. Efron confirmed the hospitalization in an Instagram post, though it seems he’s fine now.

“I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.,” he wrote in the post. “I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

Typhoid is no joke—according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can be fatal if left untreated, and some strains are resistant to antibiotics.

As a reminder, Killing Zac Efron, which will air sometime after Quibi launches in April, will follow Efron making his way through the jungle for 21 days with naught but a guide and a few basic survival skills. Let’s, uh, hope the show doesn’t actually kill him...