You're the Breadwinner and Your Partner Can't Handle It? Andie MacDowell Knows What to Do

Partners are supposed to support each other’s successes, but what happens when one person is insecure about not being the breadwinner? No one wants to be in a relationship where they have to limit their accomplishments for the sake of another person.

Andie MacDowell offered some sound advice on how to make sure both partners feel valued in a relationship with a significant income gap. “At some point, if you’re with someone who’s feeling insecure, it’s up to them to really go out and work on themself and find their own sense of security,” MacDowell says.

Watch the video above for more of MacDowell’s tips on how to move past any initial awkwardness.