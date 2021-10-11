In all my years I’ve never sat through a Ben Affleck film and thought, this guy is a great actor. Apparently, this view is incorrect. He is a true thespian, an artist (but pronounced with a French accent). Speaking of French accents, Affleck reportedly does not attempt one in his upcoming film, The Last Duel, where he plays Count Pierre d’Alençon a French guy in France talking to Adam Driver and Matt Damon about duels. This, Variety assures me, is one of Affleck’s latest and greatest and a role that could potentially earn him an Oscar nomination. Affleck has two Oscars already neither of which are for acting which only makes me feel like I am right and everyone else is wrong.
Now before anyone dives into the comments section to name the two allegedly good movies Affleck has starred in, The Town and Argo, I have seen them and I remain unimpressed. It’s also worth noting that although Armageddon was a very good movie featuring Ben Affleck’s acting, he himself was not good in that role and we only like him in hindsight because Bruce Willis’s character made it okay to like him. Prove me wrong. You can’t!
- Will Paul McCartney ever get over the worst breakup of his life? [TMZ]
- I completely forgot that Timothee Chalamet is doing a Willy Wonka movie. [TMZ]
- Happy birthday to Drake’s son Adonis who can now have his private family moments splashed across magazines since Drake doesn’t feel he needs to hide or protect him anymore. [People]
- Adam Devine got married. How much does anyone want to bet that he sang his vows during the ceremony? [People]
- Selma Blair talks about life with multiple sclerosis in an upcoming documentary. [Good Morning America]
- Apparently, Morgan Freeman is just fine with the current funding level of the police. [Deadline]
DISCUSSION
Ben Affleck is usually just fine. Like Mark Wahlberg is usually just fine. A List, show-up, spout lines, support a bigger budget than the film might otherwise garner with a lesser (though probably more capable) lead. He’s had some acting moments. But I just tried to watch “Live by Night.” What a slog. I couldn’t finish it. Affleck literally has NO facial expressions. When he says, “I love you.” He could be talking to a jug of weed killer.