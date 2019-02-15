Screenshot: Knocked Up (2007

Vulgarities A week of indelicacy

Now that Valentine’s Day is behind us and the insufferable couples who littered your Instagram feed with sentimental nonsense have retired to the privacy of their boudoir, it’s time to focus on the good stuff: meaningless sex.

Maybe you used to hit it and quit it in your early 20s or maybe you’re a recent bachelor looking to make up for lost time after an unhealthy relationship crumbled—whatever the case, everyone’s got at least one wild, dumb and fun one night stand story. I desperately need to hear the time you banged on a boat while on a cruise with your family, or when you boned a stranger in the bathroom of a karaoke bar, or the time you accidentally took home an English pop star. Please, drop ‘em below.

But before that, let’s take a look at last week’s winners. These are the most horrible things you’ve seen on public transportation and they are truly repulsive. You guys really delivered.

Annev16 witnessed a human atrocity:

On the train, I started to smell something foul. I glanced towards the back where there was a young woman changing a poopy diaper. Not the greatest situation, but I shrugged it off. At the next stop, she picks up the diaper and just throws it through the door and onto the train platform—hitting a man who was just standing there, minding his own business. The man proceeds to pick up the poopy diaper and charge onto the train. He looks around and immediately sees the offending woman with the baby (who thought it would be a good idea to pretend to be asleep). The man opens the diaper up and smears it all over this woman’s face. They continued to yell and scrape until the next stop. None of the other riders would intervene because of all the shit flying around. There were no winners that day.

Clare learned a powerful lesson that day—close your damn mouth:

I was sitting across from an older gentleman with a viking hat on who was eating dried rice from a bag. A rude adolescent at the time, I couldn’t help but watch him, mouth ajar, since we were sitting parallel. He looked me dead in the eye and spit a combination of rice and mucous across the row and into my mouth.

aanniee, I hate this vampire shit:

This didn’t happen to me, but to a friend who is a bus driver. My friend said the biggest part of his job is watching out for people to make sure they are safe. This was an evening shift in a rougher part of town, so he was on high alert. A young woman is sitting towards the front of the bus, when a sketchy looking drunk guy gets on the bus and sits next to her. They talk a bit, and after a minute he weaves towards the back of the bus. She follows, and the conversation gets heated. He moves towards the front, she follows. More angry conversation. My busdriver friend is about to stop the bus and intervene on behalf of the young woman, who he assumes is being harrassed by the drunk guy. She suddenly gets off the bus. My friend asks the drunk guy what was going on. It turns out, the drunk guy had cut his leg which was bleeding (he was wearing shorts), and the girl kept trying to touch AND LICK the blood! Goes to show, you never know who the weirdo is on public transit.

Lotta shit stories this week, and Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward will doo-doo you one better—baby poop: