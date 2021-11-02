Even though we have—willingly or not— entered the Christmas season with both feet firmly planted on the North Pole, there are still some people clinging to the final gasps of Halloween. Freshly minted fiances Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian managed to squeeze out one final costume change before the world put their pumpkins away for good, and I must admit they really did save the best for last. The couple dressed up as the stars of Edward Scissorhands—although Kourtney also could have doubled as a vintage Barbie with that wig.



There is absolutely nothing to dislike about this look, and I pride myself on finding something to complain about with nearly everything I see on the internet. It’s cute, they’re cute, they didn’t bother making Kourtney’s children dress up as ancillary characters from a movie they’re not even old enough to watch. What more can the public ask from this PR stunt of a couple?