Even though we have—willingly or not—entered the Christmas season with both feet firmly planted on the North Pole, there are still some people clinging to the final gasps of Halloween. Freshly minted fiances Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian managed to squeeze out one final costume change before the world put their pumpkins away for good, and I must admit they really did save the best for last. The couple dressed up as the stars of Edward Scissorhands—although Kourtney also could have doubled as a vintage Barbie with that wig.
There is absolutely nothing to dislike about this look, and I pride myself on finding something to complain about with nearly everything I see on the internet. It’s cute, they’re cute, they didn’t bother making Kourtney’s children dress up as ancillary characters from a movie they’re not even old enough to watch. What more can the public ask from this PR stunt of a couple?
- Famed resident of Dubai Lindsay Lohan will not be appearing on Real Housewives of Dubai. Shocking to absolutely no one, because not a soul remembers where this woman lives. [TMZ]
- How exactly did Colin Mochrie get his hands on a VHS tape? [TMZ]
- Carole Baskin is suing Netflix for using footage of her in Tiger King 2. [TMZ]
- Josh Brolin is celebrating eight years of sobriety. [People]
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly been broken up for a while partially because of Malik’s “complicated” personality. [People]
- RHOC’s Shannon Beador announced that her dog has been returned to her and she will finally stop taking any and every opportunity to cry on camera. [Us Weekly]
- The Rock is already talking about a potential sequel for his film Red Notice, but only if the fans say they want to see a sequel to a movie that no one has seen. [YouTube]
DISCUSSION