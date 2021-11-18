One of the most curious celebrity relationships in Hollywood ended on Wednesday not with a bang, but with a fizzle. In a joint Instagram statement, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes revealed that they ended their romantic relationship — which appears to have begun when a publicist figured out that they should do an annoying, unsexy song together in order to keep both of their singing careers alive. Now that “Señorita” is a distant awkward memory, Mendes and Cabello can go back to not pretending they have any sexual chemistry.

Other than this incredibly milquetoast statement, there is nothing other than a few posed photos from the most recent MET Gala to mark that this relationship truly existed or that either person is sad to see it go. I cannot imagine that any of their fans are particularly moved by the loss of something that hardly was. Perhaps somewhere some forlorn believer in true love feels the reverberations of this break up in their soul and to that person, I send love and light. To you, I send the hope that you will find a more stable celebrity couple upon which to pin your romantic dreams. May I recommend Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian?