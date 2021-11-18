One of the most curious celebrity relationships in Hollywood ended on Wednesday not with a bang, but with a fizzle. In a joint Instagram statement, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes revealed that they ended their romantic relationship — which appears to have begun when a publicist figured out that they should do an annoying, unsexy song together in order to keep both of their singing careers alive. Now that “Señorita” is a distant awkward memory, Mendes and Cabello can go back to not pretending they have any sexual chemistry.
Other than this incredibly milquetoast statement, there is nothing other than a few posed photos from the most recent MET Gala to mark that this relationship truly existed or that either person is sad to see it go. I cannot imagine that any of their fans are particularly moved by the loss of something that hardly was. Perhaps somewhere some forlorn believer in true love feels the reverberations of this break up in their soul and to that person, I send love and light. To you, I send the hope that you will find a more stable celebrity couple upon which to pin your romantic dreams. May I recommend Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian?
- Mike Tyson is smoking a lot of toad venom and I have a lot of questions. [HuffPost]
- The Kardashian women hosted a birthday party for Pete Davidson outside of Pete Davidson’s New York. For some reason, Flavor Flav was also in attendance. [Us Weekly]
- Demi Lovato got another job as a spokesperson for something called Gaia which is billed as a “Netflix of spirituality.” Okay? [Teen Vogue]
- This trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s latest film about a singer’s inability to keep a man is longer than it needs to be. [YouTube]
- Senan West, Dominic West’s son, has been cast as Prince William in the upcoming season of The Crown. [THR]
- Ramona Singer continues to act like a total Ramona. [New York Post]
DISCUSSION
These celebrities are so far removed from regular people that they speak like cyborgs or aliens in skinsuits.