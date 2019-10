And so it begins: the frightening month of October, when Jezebel delivers the scariest stories by you, to you, straight to your trembling brainpan. In the first installment of our annual Terrifying Tales video series, in which we animate your freakiest yarns, 2018 winner Queenoftheandals’s “Don’t Tell Grandma” presents some truly haunted shit. I’m not actually sleeping tonight after this. And don’t forget to submit your own creepy experiences for this year’s contest!

