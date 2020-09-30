You Can't Pay Your Rent But At Least Stormi Has a $12K Backpack

Image : Getty

A story in the Washington Post today said that the covid-19 recession “economically demolished” minority and low-income workers, but barely touched the wealthy. “ No other recession in modern history has so pummeled society’s most vulnerable,” it said.



Anyway! Stormi Webster, offspring of one Kylie Jenner, enjoyed her first day of homeschooling by posing in front of one of her mother’s many luxury automobiles while wearing a $12,000 Hermes backpack. This adorable image of a 2-year-old wearing a bag that could cover most peoples’ rent for up to two years is so cute I could just scream, and scream and scream until I pass out!

Stormi has also been seen proudly showing off her $1,200 Louis Vuitton purse, and you know what? Good for her! She’s worked really hard, and she deserves it! [Hollywood Life]

If it’s hard to separate actors from their roles, it must mean they’re doing their jobs, right? Jason Bateman, for example, will always be a vaguely nerdy dad, Morgan Freeman will always be God, etc. But w hile Pretty Woman was a great professional break for Jason Alexander, his role as the attorney and attempted rapist Philip Stuckey did not endear him to women fans, he said during a recent podcast. Per Page Six:



“It was an odd way to meet a national audience because I was known around the world as the a–hole that tried to rape Julia Roberts.” He added, “Women hated me. I would walk down the street and women would say mean things to me. I got punched many times, I got spit on by one woman. It was a rough year.”

A long time ago , Alexander directed a play that I was assigned to review for my college newspaper. After the show, I sauntered up to him, interrupted him mid-conversation and asked him “what he thought qualified him to direct this show” (!!??!!). Instead of throwing his chardonnay in my eyes, he laughed graciously and gave me a nice quote. My point is, Jason Alexander is probably Fine. [The Creative Coalition/Page Six]