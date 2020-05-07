Yes, There Is Going to Be a Coronavirus Rom-Com TV Show

Photo : Carl Court/Getty Images

In news that no one asked for, Variety reports that the network Freeform has ordered a four-part limited series entitled—wait for it—Love In the Time of Corona. (I truly could not make this shit up if I tried. And I wish I had, because clearly, it pays.)



The series will follow a cast of characters who are all sheltering in their homes, delving into their messy love lives, touching on topics ranging from roommate hookups to the decision to isolate with an ex. For those of you who, like me, were wondering how Freeform plans to shoot this show while still adhering to social distancing guidelines, apparently it will be filmed remotely, with the actors using their real-life living spaces as the setting for the story.

This is a creative approach to making television in this time, and I’d like to hope this show could be good, but I can’t help but imagine a final product that looks like a low budget web series shot in 2013. My apprehension is not alleviated by the incredibly cheesy and out-of-touch way that the people at Freeform are talking about the show.

“This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay six feet apart,” said Lauren Corrao, executive vice president of programming and development at Freeform.

I am certainly not minimizing the serious and long-term implications this global health crisis will likely have across generations, but we’ve only been inside for two months, and I’d really like for everyone to chill. Also, it’s pretty tone-deaf to be announcing the release of shows monetizing a global pandemic long before the end is in sight, and while thousands of people across the country and the world are still dying every day.

Besides, many of us are already stuck inside all day every day, which does not necessarily put one in the mood to watch a television show about other people who are also stuck inside all day every day.