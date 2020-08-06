Yes Please Let's End the NRA

Photo : Jeff Swensen ( Getty Images )

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

As my colleague Ashley Reese wrote last April, the National Rifle Association is “a broke bitch.” The organization’s money troubles, reporters have unearthed, seem rooted in the fact that the NRA is less an organization that exists to advocate for the rights of gun enthusiasts and more one designed to make its executives extremely wealthy.

Advertisement

On Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who famously called the gun lobbying group a “terrorist organization” during her campaign, filed a lawsuit attempting to end the group entirely. The suit alleges that the corruption among the group’s leadership has made it unable to operate within the basic confines of a nonprofit.

“For years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities law and undermine its own mission,” James said at a press conference. “The NRA’s influence has been so powerful the organization’s influence has gone unchecked for decades while its executives funneled millions into their own pockets.”

Advertisement

The NRA quickly responded by filing its own suit against James’s office, accusing her of engaging in politically motivated actions, along with the election cycle, to undermine the Trump administration. As NRA president, Carolyn Meadows, told the Times, “You could have set your watch by it: the investigation was going to reach its crescendo as we move into the 2020 election cycle.”

Regardless, kudos to James for pointing out that a non profit whose CEO chartered “at least eight” private flights to the Bahamas and negotiated use of a 107-foot yacht from a vendor, perhaps doesn’t quite fulfill the definition of a nonprofit! [New York Times]

Like all new podcasters, Michelle Obama is working hard to develop a relatable rapport with her audience. On a recent episode of her new show, the Michelle Obama Podcast, the former first lady told listeners that she, too, is suffering from a coronavirus-induced malaise. The “low-grade depression,” to borrow Obama’s words, was brought on by a conflux of factors: the coronavirus pandemic, the Americans public’s hesitancy to take basic public health precautions (*cough masks cough*) to help slow the spread, and the violence leading to a sustained protest movement over Black Lives Matter.



Advertisement

“Waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt, or killed, or falsely accused of something,” Obama said. “That’s been disheartening.”

Obama will likely have greater trouble engaging with the country’s unemployment crisis. Since her husband left office, she has published a best-selling memoir, Becoming, now a documentary that’s part of an ongoing production deal with Netflix. [CNN]

Advertisement