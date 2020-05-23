Wrestler Hana Kimura Is Dead at 22

Screenshot : Instagram

Professional wrestler and Terrace House star Hana Kimura has died. She was 22.

Deadline reports that Kimura’s death was confirmed on Friday by Stardom Wrestling, the Japanese pro-wrestling organization that repped her. Though no cause of death was given, the Washington Post says Kimura made a series of troubling tweets shortly before she died, ones referring to repeated incidents of cyber- bullying:

“Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I’m dead,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry.”

Kimura was an award-winning wrestler; her mother, Kyoko Kimura, was also a wrestler. Stardom Wrestling asked fans to “[p]lease be respectful and allow some time for things to process” in a tweet announcing her death.